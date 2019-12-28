PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,378 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

