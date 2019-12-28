Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 513.13 ($6.75).

PAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 495 ($6.51) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective for the company.

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 533.50 ($7.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 487.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 463.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23).

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

