PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of PAGS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

