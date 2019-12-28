Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,560,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 283,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,116 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $233.27. The company had a trading volume of 425,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.52. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $178.79 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

