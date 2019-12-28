Pandacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $47.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $379,521.00 and $47.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

