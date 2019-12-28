Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given $21.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PHX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

PHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $183.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

