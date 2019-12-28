Parachute Market Cap Hits $108,319.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $108,319.00 and $1,151.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,574,008 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute's official Twitter account is

The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

