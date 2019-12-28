ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.14 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $190.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060234 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.98 or 1.00453930 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.