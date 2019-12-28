Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $134,667.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Patron has a market capitalization of $134,667.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Patron has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,294,399 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.