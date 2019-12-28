Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

