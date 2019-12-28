PAWS Fund (PAWS) Market Cap Hits $13,643.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $13,643.00 and $56.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

