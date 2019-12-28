PAX Gold (PAXG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $346,118.00

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $346,118.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,523.27 or 0.20835317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.05890334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001219 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

