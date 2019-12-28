Paxos Standard Hits 24-Hour Volume of $187.94 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $223.89 million and approximately $187.94 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013729 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, C2CX, Gate.io and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 222,612,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,612,177 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BW.com, WazirX, OKCoin, BigONE, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinPlace, FCoin, Crex24, DDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, TOKOK, Bitrue, Binance, Kyber Network, ABCC, Bittrex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, MXC, CoinExchange, BitMax, Sistemkoin, Coinall, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, KuCoin, Bitfinex, BitMart, Coinbit, Iquant, Coinsuper, CoinBene, P2PB2B, SouthXchange, CoinEx and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

