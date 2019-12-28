Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,029,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 636.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 654,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 8,106.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paylocity by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,047 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Paylocity by 2,141.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 123,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 228,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $122.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

