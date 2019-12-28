PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 206,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of PBFX stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.64. 35,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,677. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 65.51% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. PBF Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Logistics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PBF Logistics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in PBF Logistics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

