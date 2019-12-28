PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 12,430,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

PDLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 977,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,296. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $380.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.67.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.