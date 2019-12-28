Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTU stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

