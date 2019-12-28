PeepCoin (PCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $190,642.00 and $17.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000578 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 119,031,812,203 coins and its circulating supply is 79,831,812,203 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

