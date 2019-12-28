Peercoin Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Bitsane and Tux Exchange. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $30,632.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,367.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.02834528 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006044 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00523242 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,850,758 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, WEX, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Bitsane, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

