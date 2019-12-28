PENG (PENG) Trading 39.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. PENG has a market capitalization of $238,224.00 and approximately $2,660.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,160,705,865 coins and its circulating supply is 6,772,079,202 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

