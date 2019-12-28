PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 219,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,577. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,418,850.00. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $314,400.00. Insiders sold 227,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,061 in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,076 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.