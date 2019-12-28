PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $1,418,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,061. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 219,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

