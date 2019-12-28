Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $31,978.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,398 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 40.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

