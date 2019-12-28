Peony 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $169.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $23,899.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

