Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUB. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $109,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,949. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

