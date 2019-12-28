Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 249,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 90.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned 0.97% of Performance Shipping worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.