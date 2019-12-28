Perlin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $811,389.00 (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $811,389.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

