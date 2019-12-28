PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 96,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,169. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

