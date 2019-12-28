PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 54.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,169. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

