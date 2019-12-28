PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Analysts expect that PetroChina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 1,003.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PetroChina by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

