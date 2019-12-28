Phantasma Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $525,026.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.98 or 1.00453930 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

