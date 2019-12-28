Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 50.2% Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $1,045.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00574144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000975 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

