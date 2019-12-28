PHI Token (PHI) Hits One Day Volume of $8,083.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $226,504.00 and approximately $8,083.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PHI Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token token can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

