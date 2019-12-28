Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.20.
PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $86.31. 2,296,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
