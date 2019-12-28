Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.20.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $86.31. 2,296,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.