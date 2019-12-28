Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Short Interest Up 16.9% in December

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $20,258,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.82.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

