Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $202,924.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $202,924.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00060485 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00577269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00226121 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004614 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.