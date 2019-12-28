Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0719

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Nanex. Phore has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $699.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,617,273 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

