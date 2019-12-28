Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0010

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $81,682.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000599 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,230,744,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

