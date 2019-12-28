Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.64 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $1,324.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.