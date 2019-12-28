Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

