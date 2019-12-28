Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0015

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $607,326.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00567500 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000996 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,436,491 coins and its circulating supply is 414,176,055 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

