Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Yeti has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. Yeti’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $2,959,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,417,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,107,787 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yeti during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Yeti by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 401.6% during the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yeti by 265.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

