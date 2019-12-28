Pirl (PIRL) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Pirl has a total market cap of $375,891.00 and $9,302.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,558,426 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.