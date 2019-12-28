Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 45.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $117,295.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.01300209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.