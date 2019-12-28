PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Hits $724,539.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $724,539.00 and $495,623.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.02827368 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00514458 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.