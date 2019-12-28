PKG Token Reaches Market Cap of $60,317.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $60,317.00 and approximately $12,966.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00185929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01272440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

