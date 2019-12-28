Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

