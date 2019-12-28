PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 679,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 88.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 125,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS opened at $11.71 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

