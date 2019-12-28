PlayChip 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $61.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.38 or 0.05912254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001214 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

