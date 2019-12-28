PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $670,576.00

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $670,576.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile
PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading
PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.